NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister raises Ukraine war and Gaza genocide at a dinner in honour of foreign ministers visiting Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya for informal NATO meeting.
NATO's greatest asset remains "our unity and solidarity," says Hakan Fidan. / AA
May 15, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that NATO's core values are under threat "in places like Ukraine and Gaza."

"The core values of peace and stability that our alliance defends are under unprecedented threat in places like Ukraine and Gaza," Fidan said on Wednesday during his opening speech at a dinner in honour of the foreign ministers visiting the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya for an informal NATO meeting.

Calling NATO "the most successful alliance in human history," he said its power does not only come from military responsibilities but "more importantly from the fact that we represent a community of shared values, principles and ideas."

"This is happening at a time when hybrid challenges and terrorism pose serious dangers to our democracies. In facing these challenges, our greatest asset remains our unity and solidarity," he said.

Highlighting its importance, Fidan said Thursday's meeting would also involve intensive talks ahead of the Hague Summit in June.

He expressed his hope that the dinner would serve as an opportunity for informal discussions of ideas in a more relaxed setting.

Fidan noted that humanity has come far since the founding of the city of Side in the 7th century BC, "yet the universal rule of peace through the collective power and cooperation of those united by shared values remains as valid today as it was back then."

Challenges facing NATO

Emphasising the importance of being united in ultimate goals and commitments despite differences, he urged allied countries to combine this with the necessary capabilities that support the Alliance's will and commitments in an "effective, fair and inclusive way."

"These include fair transatlantic burden-sharing within our alliance, limitless defence industry cooperation among allies, and investing in our future collective defence through innovation," he said.

"Undoubtedly, some of these matters require our governments to make tough and bold decisions in a world full of urgent responsibilities.

"Moreover, in many allied countries, security is being taken for granted and there is reluctance to act according to the evolving and demanding requirements of security," he added.

Stating that it is the alliance's duty to explain "the magnitude of the threats facing everyone in a clear but not alarming way," Fidan called for NATO to explain the needs to overcome these challenges and reassure the people that they are not alone in this process.

