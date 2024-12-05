TÜRKİYE
Turkish ambassador to Zambia, Malawi takes office
Huseyin Barbaros Dicle has announced his new role as Türkiye's fourth ambassador to Zambia, Malawi and COMESA.
Huseyin Barbaros Dicle assumes office / AA
December 5, 2024

Huseyin Barbaros Dicle on Tuesday announced his new role as Türkiye's fourth ambassador to Zambia, Malawi and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

In a statement in the Zambian capital, Lusaka, Dicle said he assumed office on November 29, replacing Istem Circiroglu, who had been in the role since 2021.

"The bonds between Türkiye and Zambia as well as Malawi continue to flourish and grow stronger based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Since the establishment of our embassy in Lusaka in 2011 and Zambia's embassy in Ankara in 2014, our relations have expanded significantly, paving the way for new partnerships and collaborations," he said.

'Work tirelessly to enhance ties'

Dicle said that as a stable and secure partner with vast opportunities in Africa, Zambia held a unique and vital place for Türkiye, with the two nations being resolute in their commitment to further deepen relations and foster cooperation in ways that contribute to mutual benefit and regional peace and prosperity.

"During my tenure, I, together with the dedicated staff of our embassy, will work tirelessly to enhance our ties in every domain. By valuing and incorporating the perspectives and suggestions of our esteemed citizens, business representatives, Zambian and Malawian counterparts, we aim to achieve concrete progress," he said, adding the embassy's doors remain open to the citizens of both Zambia and Malawi.

