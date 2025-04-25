Mozambique declares end to insurgency in gas-rich Cabo Delgado region

Mozambique has officially declared an end to the years-long insurgency in the north of the country after troops captured the last remaining rebel training camps in Cabo Delgado.

Mozambique’s Chief of Defense Intelligence Ricardo Macuvele announced the development on Thursday during a visit to Zambia.

Macuvele said troops from the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique contributed significantly to the success.

Vast offshore gas deposits were discovered in Cabo Delgado in 2010. Militants linked to the DAESH group launched an insurgency in the gas-rich area of Cabo Delgado in 2017. Nearly 5,800 people have been killed since then.

Tanzania bans South Africa, Malawi imports in trade row

Tanzania has imposed an immediate ban on the importation of all agricultural produce from South Africa and Malawi, following the two countries' failure to lift trade restrictions on its farm products.

Tanzania’s Minister for Agriculture Hussein Bashe said maize purchased in Tanzania for humanitarian purposes in Malawi would not be allowed to be exported. But said talks to resolve the trade impasse would continue.

Türkiye’s AI momentum gains global recognition

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul, at Türkiye has quietly surged in the global AI race, now ranking just behind Switzerland in public-sector engagement. Backed by hefty state contracts and a growing tech talent pool, it’s making waves in robotics, healthcare, and more. The Stanford AI Index notes Türkiye’s gender balance in tech and its rising AI productivity, while experts say the country is no longer catching up—it’s carving out a leadership role.

ICC judges ordered to review Israel's challenge of jurisdiction

Appeals judges at The Hague have ordered a fresh look at Israel’s challenge to ICC jurisdiction over Gaza war crimes. The lower chamber had dismissed the objections as “premature,” but that’s now deemed a legal error. The court must now consider Israel’s case that it shouldn't be targeted by arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.



Madrid coach

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has urged his side to keep up the momentum until the end of the season after a commanding 3-0 home win over city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Thursday strengthened their grip on third place in LaLiga.

Goals from Alexander Sorloth, Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez led Atletico to a convincing victory that helped them recover from Saturday's damaging 1-0 defeat at Las Palmas.

Atletico are 10 points behind leaders Barcelona and six behind second-placed Real Madrid. Although Simeone conceded the title is virtually out of their reach, he stressed the importance of defensive solidity as they head into the final stretch of the campaign.

