A Zimbabwean court has released on bail scores of anti-government protesters who were being held in custody for taking part in a demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa six weeks ago.

Nearly 100 people were arrested on March 31 at a protest in the capital Harare called by a veteran of the ruling ZANU-PF party who claims Mnangagwa is seeking to extend his rule beyond the end of his term in 2028.

Those arrested were charged with breaching the peace and participating in gatherings with intent to promote public violence, offences that carry sentence of up to five years in jail.

The court ruling that announced the bail's granting said 89 of the protesters would be required to report to police every two weeks until their case was concluded.

Journalist's arrest

The March demonstration was called by Blessed Geza, a veteran of the 1980 independence war. He has been demanding that Mnangagwa steps down, accusing his government of corruption and mismanagement.

A journalist who interviewed Geza was arrested on February 24 and held in jail for more than 70 days until being granted bail last week.

Prosecutors alleged the interview by Blessed Mhlanga, broadcast on the online Heart and Soul Television channel (HStv), would incite violence.

Mhlanga's trial was due to start on Wednesday but was postponed after the government applied to consolidate his case with HStv, which is also facing charges.

'Journalism is not a crime'

"He has spent 73 days in custody when they didn't want him out. They cannot now say they are not ready for trial," his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa protested outside court.

Mhlanga told journalists after he left prison on May 7 that the conditions had been "hell."

"Journalism is not a crime but I have been jailed for it," he said.

Rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday that the Zimbabwean authorities "must immediately and unconditionally drop all charges against" Mhlanga as his prosecution "infringes on his right to freedom of opinion and expression."