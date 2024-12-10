By Pauline Odhiambo

Steven Ogallo is not your typical photographer. For one thing, he is the co-author of 'Afroreinassance' – a book that focuses on the role of art in transforming African narratives by expounding on history, Afrofuturism, metaphysics and self-awareness.

Ogallo, who is also skilled in painting, often leans into his knowledge of hieroglyphics to draw stunning body art on people, bringing out a distinctively Afrocentric beauty before capturing it all on camera.

Looking at his body of work, it is easy to see how the aforementioned aspects seamlessly influence his creative photography.

By design, Ogallo's introduction to the world of photography was accidental. "I studied graphic design in college but ended up getting a job at a photo studio as an editor," the Kenyan photographer tells TRT Afrika.

"I wasn't fascinated by photography, and to be honest, I probably wouldn't be a photographer today if I hadn't gotten that job."

But as fate would have it, he ended up learning the intricacies of photography, including taking and printing photos.

Spontaneous work

"I held that job for three years but figured out how to connect what I learned to my artistry by the end of the first year," says the 31-year-old photographer.

He now regularly works with creatives within the fashion industry, where the crystal-clear nature of his images combined with flowing hieroglyphics highlight his photography prowess.

"The process of drawing the art is really quite spontaneous. I start with whatever I think I have in my mind at the time and imagine it as a line or a curve, a dot or even a circle, and then just flow from there," states the Nairobi-based photographer.

Art on skin

Hieroglyphics are part of an ancient Egyptian writing system where symbols represent words.

"The final result of my body art is that the people I draw on become like walking libraries, and combined with photography, the work is open to interpretation," he adds.

The photographer also works with many entrepreneurs who rely on his expertise to elevate their business. Having his skillset often entails working with other industry professionals in promotional campaigns for multinational companies.

His creative process often involves directing his own photo shoots and instructing models in poses that epitomise his ideas.

"You can't force someone beyond their flexibility, which is why I instruct my models in the most appropriate pose for them that looks good and flows with their natural movements," the self-taught photographer explains.

"But the first step is to think of the concept and then build it up by finding the right personality to characterise the concept."

For this reason, Ogallo prefers to work with professional models who he says are naturally "good actors" in front of a camera.

Introverted artist

Despite being naturally adept with photography equipment, Ogallo is a firm believer in expanding his knowledge. "I like to read up on photography because I truly believe in education. I initially got my knowledge off the internet by downloading photography videos and tutorials as well as PDF manuals," he states. "That was back in 2012, when learning materials were not as freely shared as they are today."

Ogallo, who is gifted in painting and other forms of art, adds that becoming a photographer has also helped him emerge from his introverted nature. "The activity of drawing and painting is really quite solitary, where you are alone for long periods, and you don't really get to socialise," he tells TRT Afrika.

"Photography has allowed me to socialise a lot and even go places I'd have never gone otherwise, because I would probably be holed up at home. The art I create has made it possible for me to make art out of people."

Juggling between painting and photography has been tricky for Ogallo. He often finds it hard to regain momentum in his photography and videography whenever he shifts focus to painting.

He nonetheless finds motivation by inspiring several upcoming photographers who look up to him as a role model.

"When art is shared, it goes out there and lights up a spark in others, and that's one of the greatest joys of this business," Ogallo concludes.