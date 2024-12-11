Why South Africa's Tyla challenged Afrobeats dominance
Tyla's comments drew mixed reactions online. / TRT Afrika English
December 11, 2024

South African singer Tyla made a firm statement at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards when she accepted the Best Afrobeats Award for her hit single "Water."

In her acceptance speech, Tyla emphasised the diversity of African music, calling for more recognition beyond Afrobeats.

"I know there's a tendency to group all African artists as Afrobeats. Even though Afrobeats has run things and opened doors for us, African music is so diverse. "I come from South Africa, and I represent Amapiano and my culture," she stressed. " Tyla said.

Her comments sparked a lively debate on social media, with many applauding her for highlighting the importance of recognising Africa's rich musical heritage.

African music diversity

Some observers argued that Africa deserves multiple categories to showcase its diverse sounds.

“Other words, Africa needs more than one category. Yes! On point. Amapiano is our music SA culture, to be honest. Tanzania has it's own, so is Ghana,” wrote a fan on X.

However, Tyla's comments also drew criticism from some, including media personality Do2tun, who questioned her decision to accept the award if she felt it didn't represent her.

"If you thought you were categorised in the wrong category, you should have given the award back or denounced the nomination. You clearly took an award that didn’t represent you," Do2tun said on his Instagram account.

Afrobeats hybrids

Tyla's remarks reflect a growing trend among younger African artists who are distancing themselves from the Afrobeats genre.

Artists like Burna Boy, Rema, and Fireboy DML have embraced new musical identities, exploring sounds beyond the traditional Afrobeats framework.

While Afrobeats has undoubtedly played a significant role in popularising African music globally, these stars say it's essential to acknowledge the continent's vast musical diversity.

On the MTV awards nights, fans praise Tyla for successfully helping to challenge the intense focus on Afrobeats and bring attention to the many other musical genres that Africa has to offer.

