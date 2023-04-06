By Lulu Sanga

Aflatoxin poisoning is caused by fungi that affect crops such as corn, wheat, peanut and products like milk and eggs if livestock is fed contaminated food.

The aflatoxin threat is not new to African countries and even Europe. For example, in the 1950s-60s, many livestock died in the UK from peanuts originating in South America.

In 2005, Kenya reported about 125 human deaths, while in 2016, Tanzania reported 14 deaths, all caused by Aflatoxin.

According to the International Food Research Institute (IFPRI), approximately 26,000 Africans die of liver cancer yearly due to aflatoxin exposure.

According to the Tanzania Initiative for Preventing Aflatoxin Contamination (TANIPAC), the problem of Aflatoxin is caused by not following the correct agricultural rules, which starts at the level of cultivation, harvesting and storage.

Here is how Aflatoxin can be reduced and even eliminated in food.

– TANIPAC advises crop rotation and changing the type of crops to help reduce the severity of fungal toxins.

– Using seeds that can withstand the fungus that causes Aflatoxin.

– Researchers also warn against harvesting crops before they mature. But they also suggest that it is better to harvest early and dry mechanically when grains mature. This reduces the risk of crops being attacked by fungi.

– The next step is to properly clean the grain and remove the husk and damaged grains, as they usually carry a large amount of toxins. Finally, the grain must be dried well, whether corn, peanuts or wheat. If it’s the rainy season, grains should be dried regularly before putting it in storage. Agriculture experts advise that stored grains be checked every three to four weeks.

– Aflatoxin cannot be seen with the naked eye or sensed by smell. Before use, grains should be cleaned two to three times to remove toxins and drugs used to store them.

– Health experts warn against giving animals remains of crops or water used to clean grain affected by Aflatoxin.

– Avoid putting grains on the floor as they easily get wet, leading to aflatoxin contamination.

In developed countries, commercial crops are screened for Aflatoxin. But in many parts of the developing world, contaminated food often ends up on the plate, as crops are not tested and small farmers depend on their harvest to feed their families.