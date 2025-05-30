AFRICA
2 min read
Ugandan lawmakers approve $568 million loan for Museveni's government
Uganda's total stock of public debt jumped 18% to $29.1 billion last year on the back of increased domestic borrowing, according to the finance ministry.
Ugandan lawmakers approve $568 million loan for Museveni's government
As of 2023, Uganda’s public debt had reached an unprecedented level, accounting for 52% of GDP. / Reuters
8 hours ago

Uganda plans to borrow a total of 500 million euros ($568 million) from three lenders including Afreximbank to finance infrastructure development, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said.

Lawmakers on Thursday approved the government request to acquire the loans despite resistance from opposition lawmakers who have criticised the country's growing debt burden.

At least 270 million euros will be borrowed from Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), while 230 million euros will be jointly lent by Ecobank Uganda and Development Bank of Southern Africa, Kasaija told parliament.

He did not give a timeline for the borrowing by the Yoweri Museveni-led government.

Rising public debt

Uganda's total stock of public debt jumped 18% to $29.1 billion last year on the back of increased domestic borrowing, according to the finance ministry.

The rising debt triggered a ratings downgrade last year. The government had promised to cut external borrowing by 98% but Ugandan authorities say these borrowings have been used to drive economic growth.

The World Bank's International Debt Report last year warned that record debt levels, combined with high interest rates, have put many countries on the path of crisis.

The report further notes that “every quarter that interest rates stay high, results in developing countries becoming distressed – and facing the tough choice of servicing their debts or investing in public health, education or infrastructure.”

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us