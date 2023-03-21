AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Letter from the editor
I am pleased to announce the launch of TRT Afrika, which joins the ranks of other TRT digital channels: TRT World, TRT Français, TRT Arabi, TRT Balkan, TRT Russia and TRT Deutsch.
Letter from the editor
Letter from the Editor / Others
March 21, 2023

The new TRT Afrika platform, which operates in four languages — English, French, Hausa and Swahili — is dedicated to providing its audience with robust journalism through unique digital content, exclusive stories, investigations and documentaries.

At TRT Afrika, we believe that empowering our audience begins with exposing what remains in the shadows, giving voice to stories that are not often heard, and putting people at the heart of the world’s events.

TRT Afrika prides itself on the fact that all its staff members are African media professionals from 15 countries in the continent.

We are honoured to become a new member of the TRT network family. Our goal is primarily driven by the necessity of zooming in on the untold and regularly overlooked stories of significance to the continent that remains relatively underreported.

We seek to empower our audience with an alternative narrative and to feature global stories of interest to African peoples, economies, politics, and cultures with rich, timely, and balanced information on developments shaping our world, where the local becomes global.

Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us