The new TRT Afrika platform, which operates in four languages — English, French, Hausa and Swahili — is dedicated to providing its audience with robust journalism through unique digital content, exclusive stories, investigations and documentaries.

At TRT Afrika, we believe that empowering our audience begins with exposing what remains in the shadows, giving voice to stories that are not often heard, and putting people at the heart of the world’s events.

TRT Afrika prides itself on the fact that all its staff members are African media professionals from 15 countries in the continent.

We are honoured to become a new member of the TRT network family. Our goal is primarily driven by the necessity of zooming in on the untold and regularly overlooked stories of significance to the continent that remains relatively underreported.

We seek to empower our audience with an alternative narrative and to feature global stories of interest to African peoples, economies, politics, and cultures with rich, timely, and balanced information on developments shaping our world, where the local becomes global.