Muslims worldwide began this year’s Ramadan fast on Thursday, praying for peace in a world torn asunder by war and hatred.

The month-long obligatory fast is one of the five pillars of Islam. Faithfuls believe that fasting draws them closer to God and reminds them of the suffering of the poor.

This year’s Ramadan comes amid sky-high inflation and a soaring cost of living in many countries around the world - including Africa. Many also live in displaced people’s camps.

In Nigeria, the Ramadan fast comes amid a crippling cash shortage following the implementation of an official policy to wean the people from paper currency and strengthen the digital economy.

Under the policy – which the government says is aimed at combating corruption – authorities have introduced redesigned currency notes and forced old notes back into banks besides limiting cash withdrawals.

The difficulty in getting cash has caused concerns for Muslims during this Ramadan as e-commerce has yet to take off, and internet banking is still not robust.

Abdullahi Usman, a resident of Lagos, tells TRT Afrika the lack of sufficient bank notes in circulation has affected his preparations for Ramadan.

“I have not been able to buy anything in preparation for this Ramadan because of the money transfer problems I have been facing.”

In the Horn of Africa, millions of people are facing a food crisis, largely due to drought.

In some other places like the Democratic Republic of Congo, many Muslims displaced from their homes are observing the fast at camps.

Issa Bendelo, a 30-year-old Muslim, is staying at a camp in Goma after rebels attacked his village in January.

“This is the first time I am observing Ramadan fast at a camp for displaced people,” he tells TRT Afrika. He said he is using the fasting period to pray for peace in his country.

Islamic scholars worldwide have called on the rich to help the less privileged, especially during the month of Ramadan.

Secretary General of the Muslim Community of Congo, Hadj Moussa Kalombo, said: “During this month of Ramadan, Allah asks us to help the poor. If you give food to the poor, Allah gives you 70 times more benefits.”

The Islamic scholar added that Ramadan teaches humility to Muslims and inspires them to assist the needy.