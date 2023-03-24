WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia appoints TPLF official as leader of Tigray interim government
The appointment of Getachew Reda is part of the implementation of a peace deal signed between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government of Ethiopia to end a two-year war.
Ethiopia appoints TPLF official as leader of Tigray interim government
Etiyopya, TPLF liderlerini teror suclamasiyla yargilayacak / Photo: AA
March 24, 2023

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed Getachew Reda, a senior official of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), as head of the interim administration of the Tigray region.

This is part of the implementation of a peace deal signed last year between the federal government and the TPLF bringing to an end a brutal two-year conflict that killed thousands and displaced millions.

The appointment comes a day after the Ethiopian parliament removed the rebel Tigray party from the country’s list of terror groups – another major move in the implementation of the peace agreement.

The parliament had passed a resolution to establish the Tigray regional interim administration which is now to be headed by the new appointee, Getachew Reda.

He will be responsible for leading and coordinating the executive body of the region, with a focus on establishing an inclusive administration that ensures the representation of various political forces operating there.

The war between government forces and Tigray rebels started in 2020. Violence subsided after the two sides signed agreements in South Africa and Kenya last November to ensure peace.

A UN report late last year put the number of displaced people at 2.7 million, with 12.5 million children in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us