Uganda will deploy 1,000 troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo to help the country in its fight against rebel groups, a military source said.

Uganda’s military spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye told TRT Afrika that the troops will be part of a multi-national force which will be coordinated by the regional body, the East African Community (EAC).

The M23 rebels have taken control of large portions of land in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo since becoming active again towards the end of 2021.

This has resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

As a response to the insurgency, the East African Community, consisting of seven countries, initiated the deployment of a military force to the eastern part of Congo in November, aiming to bring stability to the unstable region.

Kulayigye added that the deployment is expected to happen before the end of March.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been grappling to tackle rebels from the so-called M23 group in the north of the country.

On Thursday, Burundian troops retook three villages from the M23 rebels. Kenya has also sent in troops while South Sudan promised a deployment by December this year