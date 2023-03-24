AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Uganda to send 1,000 troops to to fight against M23 in DRC
The move, together with Burundi, Kenya and South Sudan, as part of a multinational force coordinated by the East African Community, is to fight against the M23 rebels who have taken control of large areas in North Kivu province.
Uganda to send 1,000 troops to to fight against M23 in DRC
Uganda is sending the troops as part of a multi-national force coordinated by the East African Community (EAC) / Photo: AP
March 24, 2023

Uganda will deploy 1,000 troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo to help the country in its fight against rebel groups, a military source said.

Uganda’s military spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye told TRT Afrika that the troops will be part of a multi-national force which will be coordinated by the regional body, the East African Community (EAC).

The M23 rebels have taken control of large portions of land in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo since becoming active again towards the end of 2021.

This has resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

As a response to the insurgency, the East African Community, consisting of seven countries, initiated the deployment of a military force to the eastern part of Congo in November, aiming to bring stability to the unstable region.

Kulayigye added that the deployment is expected to happen before the end of March.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been grappling to tackle rebels from the so-called M23 group in the north of the country.

On Thursday, Burundian troops retook three villages from the M23 rebels. Kenya has also sent in troops while South Sudan promised a deployment by December this year

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us