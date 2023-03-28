WORLD
Amnesty: Leadership failure, double standards, cause widespread suffering in Africa
The rights group says Africa is suffering amidst global energy and food crisis caused by Russian-Ukrainian conflict, while the response to human rights abuses in the continent remains muted.
Amnesty International says response to rights violations in some African countries muted by the war Ukraine. / Photo: AP / Photo: Reuters
March 28, 2023

The Russian-Ukrainean conflict that began last year has generated a global energy food crisis, which has hit Africa hard and has further disrupted weak national and international systems meant to protect human rights on the continent, Amnesty International has said.

The human rights group, in a new report, said that while the Kremlin’s aggression in Ukraine triggered a forceful reaction from Western and some African states, the response to grave violations in African countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Mali, and Mozambique was comparatively muted.

The report published on Monday also points out that global and regional institutions such as the UN Security Council and African Union did not respond effectively to crimes committed under international law in countries like China, Myanmar, and Yemen.

Additionally, on the African continent, including in Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, and South Sudan, these institutions also failed to respond appropriately.

According to Amnesty International's report, the double standards and inadequate responses to human rights abuses fuelled impunity and instability.

Ukraine war diverts attention from Africa

The report also showed that recovery efforts from the Covid-19 pandemic were hindered by conflicts, economic shocks arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and extreme weather conditions exacerbated by climate change.

As a result, the rights of millions of people to food, health, and an adequate standard of living were seriously undermined across the African continent.

“While the international community’s attention shifted to Ukraine, Africa continued to suffer from the scourge of conflict, which continued to cause suffering and mass displacements of people in countries such as Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Mali, Mozambique and South Sudan,” said Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Director for West and Central Africa.

“Africa was already facing a long, slow recovery from Covid-19 but the ongoing war in Ukraine has resulted in a spike in global oil prices, which has driven the cost of commodities higher, making it difficult for ordinary people to afford food and basic necessities

“Many people are barely surviving in fragile economies such as Zimbabwe, Liberia and South Sudan and this has compromised people’s socio-economic rights.”

The report also highlights the failure of leadership, which paves the way for further abuses.

Limited progress

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine triggered one of Europe's worst humanitarian and human rights emergencies in recent history, exposing what has been a reality for many in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Mozambique, and the Sahel, and the terrible failure of leadership to resolve these conflicts.

Despite widespread conflict across West, Central, East and Southern Africa, limited progress was made towards ensuring victims' rights to truth, justice, reparation, and accountability for grave violations and abuses of human rights that may amount to crimes under international law, the report said.

"In South Sudan, victims of crimes under international law continued to wait, for the seventh year in a row, for the African Union to decisively act and establish the Hybrid Court for South Sudan.

2022 marked seven years since a peace agreement mandated the African Union to establish the Hybrid Court for South Sudan and nine years since the country descended into conflict," the report stated.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
