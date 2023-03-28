TÜRKİYE
Hosting PKK/YPG 'terrorists casts shadow over French Senate's respectability': Türkiye
This move is against "spirit of alliance and also hollows out NATO's fight against terrorism," National Defence Ministry says
The Turkish National Defence Ministry said Turkish forces will continue their fight against all terrorist organisations (AA) / AA
March 28, 2023

The French Senate besmirched its reputation after hosting PKK/YPG terrorists and "awarding them with a medal of honor," the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

"The hosting of the representatives of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorist organization in the parliament of NATO member France casts a shadow over its respectability," the ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement came a day after the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Herve Magro to strongly condemn Saturday's act.

The attacks of the PKK/PYD/YPG and the so-called SDF against Türkiye and Syrians, and their separatist and destabilising activities in the region were brought to the attention of Magro, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

"This move is against the spirit of alliance and also hollows out NATO's fight against terrorism," the ministry said, adding that the Turkish forces will continue their fight against all terrorist organisations.

Ankara expects French authorities to not give credit to the efforts that provide international legitimacy to the PKK terror group's extensions in Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
