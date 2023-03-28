AFRICA
African Union expresses 'deep concern' over Kenya violence
Chairperson of the African Union Commission says dialogue should be pursued in the interest of Kenya.
Kenya police had banned protests called by opposition leader Raila Odinga/ Photo: AA / Others
March 28, 2023

The African Union has expressed ‘’deep concern’’ over violence in Kenya following protests against rising cost living in the country.

At least one person was killed during clashes between the demonstrators and the police in the capital Nairobi.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga called for protests every Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, hundreds of people also raided the former president Uhuru Kenyatta's farm on the outskirts of the capital looting livestock and felling trees.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki has urged ‘’all the stakeholders to exercise calm and engage in dialogue’’ for what he called ‘’the supreme interest of national unity and reconciliation".’

Mr Mahamat noted that the ''public protests'' have resulted in ''lose of life damage to property and the disruption of certain economic activities".

He also promised AU’s ‘’total’’ support to the government and people of Kenya in their efforts ‘’towards national unity, peace and stability in the country."

The Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has condemned the looting of ex-president Kenyatta's farm. But he has vowed the protests against cost of living would continue.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
