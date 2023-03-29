WORLD
Turkish, Algerian leaders talk steps to enhance ties
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdelmadjid Tebboune exchange greetings on occasion of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in phone call
Turkiye and Algeria ties / Photo: AA
March 29, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday discussed steps to enhance the bilateral relations.

In a phone call, the leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also thanked Tebboune for the solidarity and support the Algerians displayed following the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

The presidents exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

SOURCE:AA
