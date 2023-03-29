Kenya's President William Ruto has warned that he would deal with all those involved in criminal activity during Monday's protests.

Police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday during a second week of protests against the government and high food prices, with one person shot dead in the western city of Kisumu.

In separate incidents on Monday, unidentified people vandalised a property belonging to Odinga's family and another owned by former president Uhuru Kenyatta, who supported Odinga in last year's election, Kenyan media reported.

On Tuesday, Mr Ruto said "my position as president is that the property, the life of everybody, Kenyans, and foreigners will be protected the government of Kenya," Ruto said when asked about the violent acts at Kenyatta's property. He spoke during a visit in Germany.

"All those involved in criminal activity, whoever they are, whatever their status is, will be brought to book."

Meanwhile, religious leaders and human rights groups in Kenya have called for calm following the violence.