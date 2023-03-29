AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenyan president vows to punish 'all those involved' in criminality
Religious leaders and human rights groups as well as the African Union have called for calm in Kenya
Kenyan president vows to punish 'all those involved' in criminality
Religious leaders and human rights groups have called for calm as protests turned violent / Others
March 29, 2023

Kenya's President William Ruto has warned that he would deal with all those involved in criminal activity during Monday's protests.

Police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday during a second week of protests against the government and high food prices, with one person shot dead in the western city of Kisumu.

In separate incidents on Monday, unidentified people vandalised a property belonging to Odinga's family and another owned by former president Uhuru Kenyatta, who supported Odinga in last year's election, Kenyan media reported.

On Tuesday, Mr Ruto said "my position as president is that the property, the life of everybody, Kenyans, and foreigners will be protected the government of Kenya," Ruto said when asked about the violent acts at Kenyatta's property. He spoke during a visit in Germany.

"All those involved in criminal activity, whoever they are, whatever their status is, will be brought to book."

Meanwhile, religious leaders and human rights groups in Kenya have called for calm following the violence.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us