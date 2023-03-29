AFRICA
Tanzania rail suspended due to heavy downpours
The public services are expected to resume on Thursday but the country expects more heavy rains in the coming days.
March 29, 2023

Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has suspended its train services in seven provinces due to the heavy rains and storms witnessed in the last few weeks.

In a statement released on Tuesday, TRC said all public rail services from Dar-es-Salaam to other parts of Tanzania, including Morogoro, Dodoma, Tabora, Mwanza, Mpanda and Kigoma, will not be in service until Thursday.

‘‘Due to the heavy rains the bridge between Godegode and Gulwe stations have been swept away’’

‘‘We apologize for the inconveniences caused and we are dedicated to restore the services as fast as possible.’’ TRC added.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has warned the public to expect more rains and storms on Wednesday in most parts of Dar-es-Salaam.

The long rains in Tanzania begin in March and end in May, while the short rains begin in October and continue until early December.

