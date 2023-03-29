The President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum has praised his country’s national football team, the Mena, after they qualified for this year’s U-23 African Cup of Nations.

Niger defeated Sudan 2-1 in the second leg of their match in Khartoum on Tuesday.

This is the first time Niger's team has secured a slot in the U-23 Afcon.

President Bazoum attributed the success to the ‘’sacrifice and investment of these young players and technical staff.’’

In a tweet, he said Niger ''is proud’’ of them. He described their qualification as ''brilliant.''

Other countries that have so far booked their places in the tournament include Egypt, Congo Ghana, Gabon and Guinea.

The African Cup of Nations for under-23 national players due to start in June, will be hosted by Morocco. Being the host, they have an automatic ticket.