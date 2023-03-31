AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius denied parole
Serious offenders must serve at least half their sentence to be eligible for parole in South Africa.
Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius denied parole
Oscar Pistorius was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2017 for murder his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp/ Photo: AP
March 31, 2023

Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole because he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released from prison following his murder conviction for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

In a statement on Friday, South Africa's Department of Corrections said the parole board ruled Pistorius would be able to apply again in August 2024.

The board cited a new clarification on Pistorius' sentence that was issued by South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal three days ago, according to the statement.

The result was a surprise but there has been legal wrangling over when Pistorius should be eligible for parole because of the series of appeals in his case.

He was initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 but the case went through a number of appeals before Pistorius was finally sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for murder in 2017.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us