'I'm still alive,' Pope Francis says as he leaves hospital
Pope Francis is expected to participate in Easter activities after being discharged from hospital on Saturday. The Pope, 86, had suffered breathing difficulties.
Pope / Photo: AA
April 1, 2023

Pope Francis has left hospital and returned to the Vatican on Saturday after being treated for bronchitis, making light of his illness by saying: “I’m still alive you know”.

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but responded rapidly to an infusion of antibiotics, his medical team has said.

Apparently to show he was fully recovered, Francis got out of his car and used a walking stick to support himself.

He greeted well wishers and talked briefly to waiting reporters, confirming that he would preside over the Palm Sunday service in St. Peter’s Square and give his usual weekly address to the faithful.

Sunday’s service kicks off a week of Easter events and the Vatican subsequently said the pontiff would take part in those celebrations, supported by cardinals.

Before getting back into the car, Francis embraced a sobbing mother, whose young daughter had died overnight in the hospital, and then prayed with both the parents.

He also signed the plaster cast of a young boy with a broken arm and waved from the window of his car as he was driven away.

Asked by reporters if he had been afraid during his hospital stay, the pope said: “No, afraid no.” Pope Francis praised the work of all the staff at the Gemelli.

The pope has suffered a number of ailments since becoming Pope in 2013. He was last taken to hospital in 2021 for surgery on his colon. But at that he was hidden from public view as he left the Gemelli hospital.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
