TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish defense minister condemns 'babaric' attack on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark
Defence minister Hulusi Akar says such "hostile, barbaric mentality and actions" destroy democratic values, the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
Turkish defense minister condemns 'babaric' attack on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark
Turkish defence minister also says those who turn a blind eye to this attack are accomplices / Others
April 1, 2023

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar strongly condemned a recurrence of “despicable attack” on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

"We strongly condemn the creatures who carried out this arrogant and despicable attack, dehumanized and enraged with hatred, and we declare and condemn as accomplices those who turn a blind eye to these charlatans by remaining insensitive and silent, and almost incite them to crime by leaving them unpunished," Akar said on Friday in Türkiye's quake-hit southern Hatay province.

His remarks came after the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Danish Ambassador in Ankara Danny Annan to call on Danish authorities to take necessary actions against the perpetrators of this crime and to take effective mea sures to prevent the recurrence of such provocations.

Akar stressed that these "hostile, barbaric mentality and actions," which recently increased in Europe, destroy democratic values and the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Saturday said "despite all warnings and initiatives, this hate crime committed against all humanity in Denmark has once again remained to be irresponsibly spectated in the name of so-called democracy and freedom of expression."

"We call on Denmark, which is also a NATO member, to immediately abandon its irresponsible attitude towards such attacks, which threaten the common values ​​of all humanity and which is another manifestation of terrorism, and to immediately do what is necessary on behalf of all humanity," the ministry said in a statement.

It also invited all democracy and human rights defenders, especially those in Denmark, to duty in the name of universal humanitarian values.

Recent months have seen several acts of Quran burning, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us