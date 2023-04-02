Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua got back to winning ways by beating American Jermaine Franklin on a unanimous decision at London's 02 Arena on Saturday.

The non-title fight in front of a 20,000 crowd was the 33-year-old Briton's return to the ring after suffering successive losses to Ukraine's WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.

It was also his first win in more than two years, taking his professional record to 25 wins and three defeats.

During the bout, Joshua repeatedly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin with several powerful rights, but the American refused to yield and went the distance.

There was a bizarre finish when the 12th and final round appeared to end eight seconds early, with Joshua pushing his head into Franklin.

The move sparked an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, the strength and conditioning coach of Franklin, who pushed the London fighter. The boxers and their corners clashed momentarily after the final bell before security stepped in to calm the situation.

I'm calm

But soon afterwards Joshua's hand was raised in victory, his 25th win in 28 professional fights, to maintain hopes of a "Battle of Britain" clash with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

"I try and provide for the fans," said Joshua. "I know who they want. "They said Tyson Fury; the ball is in his court.

I would be honoured to fight for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. "If he's listening, he knows my promoter; we've had dialogue before, so let's continue this. We ain't getting any younger."

The unbeaten Fury's last contest was a trilogy bout win over Dere ck Chisora in London in December.

The three judges scored the fight 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 as Joshua -- who weighed in at a career heavy 18 stone three pounds (115.7kg) -- did what he had to do without lighting any fires.

Fans hoping for a dominant, explosive knockout performance to put Joshua's name back in the headlines as a contender had to settle for a commanding, if ultimately unconvincing, display from the local favourite.

"Last time I grabbed the mic, it was a bit chaotic. I'm calm; I appreciate everyone coming out this evening," Joshua told the crowd after the decision, referencing the second Usyk clash where he had a post-fight meltdown.

"I should have knocked him out but it is done. On to the next. He is here to prove himself, not roll over. I wish I could have knocked him out," he said.

Ended well

Joshua's early punches lacked any real menace or urgency, while 29-year-old Franklin grew in confidence, on occasion cheekily poking his tongue out at his far bigger and taller opponent.

Joshua, with blood seeping from his nose early on, was the clear winner but only in the later rounds lived up to the redemption hype.

Without a knockout to seal the deal, plenty of questions remained and the fight ended amid scrappy scenes.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn said "tonight was a step down from Oleksandr Usyk, but there was huge pressure." Eddie Hearn said Joshua "ended the fight well, but like he said they aren't getting any younger.’’

He added: "We would be willing to entertain those conversations to go straight into a Tyson Fury fight in the summer."