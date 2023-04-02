The Zambian authorities have deployed military personnel to fast-track rescue efforts for at least eight church members missing following a boat accident.

The boat carrying 44 members of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church capsized on Friday on Lake Bangweulu in Luapula Province. Twenty-eight people were rescued, while 11 were reported dead.

Police Chief Gloria Mulele said the victims were sailing to a church program. "The survivors have been rushed to the district hospital for medical attention,’’ Mulele said. In a statement, she said the missing people are between the ages of two and 28.

''Whilst on the lake, strong waves and winds which engulfed the lake hammered into the boat and it capsized as the coxswain failed to control it," she added.

But the church separately said official information received indicated that 29 people, including the coxswain, were rescued, while 15 were yet to be seen.

"As at now, four of those rescued, have been hospitalized, while the rest have been discharged,'' said the church.

Government spokeswoman Chushi Kasanda said in an update that eight bodies had been retrieved, with eight were still missing.

"It is with deep shock and sadness that the President has learnt of the accident involving a boat reportedly carrying 44 Seventh Day Adventist church choir members, which capsized on Lake Bangweulu.

The pain of losing so many lives of young people in a single tragedy of this magnitude, is unbearable," Kasanda said in an emailed statement.

She said marine forces had been dispatched to help with search and rescue operations adding that President Hakainde Hichilema has directed government agencies to provide coffins, food and other support to funeral homes to ease the burden on the church and bereaved families.