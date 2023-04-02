AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Burkina Faso expels French journalists
The expulsion of the newspapers' journalists comes barely a week after Burkina Faso’s military government suspended French government-funded news channel, France24 after it aired an interview with an al-Qaeda leader.
Burkina Faso expels French journalists
Relations between Burkina Faso and France have strained since the military took over power in the West African country. / Others
April 2, 2023

Burkina Faso has expelled reporters of French newspapers Le Monde and Liberation, French media reported on Sunday.

Sophie Douce from Le Monde Afrique and Agnes Faivre from Liberation were ordered by the Burkinabe authorities to leave the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday, according to Le Monde.

The verbal notification by agents from the Burkinabe state security department, asking the journalists to leave the country within 24 hours, said their accreditation and press cards are canceled, the report noted. The reasons for the deportation are unclear.

The two journalists have arrived in Paris on Sunday following their exit from Burkina Faso, French media report.

The expulsion of the journalists comes barely a week after Burkina Faso’s military government suspended French government-funded international news channel, France24 after the TV channel aired an interview with the head of al Qaeda’s North African wing.

The government accused France 24 of ''not only acting as a mouthpiece for these terrorists, but worse, it is providing a space for the legitimisation of terrorist actions and hate speech,”

Relations between Paris and Ouagadougou have deteriorated sharply since Burkina Faso’s military seized power in a coup in October last year.

Earlier this year, Burkina Faso gave France, its former coloniser, a month to pull out its troops as it ended a military deal that allowed French forces to fight insurgent groups.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us