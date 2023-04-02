SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Manchester City condemns attack on Liverpool after match
City and Liverpool have become bitter rivals in recent years as they have consistently gone head-to-head for major titles.
Manchester City condemns attack on Liverpool after match
Liverpool took place after City's 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium. Photo/Liverpool / Others
April 2, 2023

Manchester City have condemned damage to Liverpool's team bus following Saturday's clash between the Premier League rivals.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they have opened an investigation into the incident which happened after City's 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

No injuries were suffered and the Liverpool bus was able to continue its journey back to Merseyside.

"Manchester City FC has been made aware that Liverpool FC's coach sustained damage on its return journey," City said in a statement.

"We understand an object was thrown towards the coach in a residential area.

"Incidents of this kind are totally unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the individual(s) responsible."

City also said they were disappointed by chanting from the home fans that made reference to the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 in which 97 Liverpool fans died.

"The club is disappointed to have heard inappropriate chants from home fans during the game," City added in a statement.

"We regret any offence these chants may have caused and will continue to work with supporter groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture."

City's bus was damaged by thrown bottles on its approach to Anfield ahead of a Champions League clash between the sides in 2018.

In December, a 15-year-old girl suffered a head injury after a plastic cup filled with coins was thrown from the Liverpool support into the City end during a League Cup tie at the Etihad.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us