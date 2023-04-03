A three-and-a-half-month-old baby has been reunited with her mother, 54 days after being rescued from the rubble in quake-hit southern Türkiye.

The baby, Vetin Begdas – was saved in Hatay province 128 hours after earthquakes struck the country in February.

She was then taken to a hospital in the capital Ankara for care. Health officials call her 'Mystery' (Gizem in Turkish).

On Saturday, Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik reunited the baby with her mother Yasemin Begdas in Adana province.

The reunion happened following a DNA test that proved the relationship. The baby's father and two brothers had died in the quakes, which killed more than 50,000 people.

"The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings," Yanik said.

"'Mystery' is now our baby too," she said, adding that the ministry will always support her.