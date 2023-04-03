TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'A miracle': Baby reunited with mother 54 days after Türkiye quake rescue
The baby, named Mystery, lost her father and two brothers in the devastating earthquakes that killed thousands in February.
'A miracle': Baby reunited with mother 54 days after Türkiye quake rescue
The baby has been named 'mystery' by health officials. Her father and brother had died in the quake/ Photo: AA
April 3, 2023

A three-and-a-half-month-old baby has been reunited with her mother, 54 days after being rescued from the rubble in quake-hit southern Türkiye.

The baby, Vetin Begdas – was saved in Hatay province 128 hours after earthquakes struck the country in February.

She was then taken to a hospital in the capital Ankara for care. Health officials call her 'Mystery' (Gizem in Turkish).

On Saturday, Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik reunited the baby with her mother Yasemin Begdas in Adana province.

The reunion happened following a DNA test that proved the relationship. The baby's father and two brothers had died in the quakes, which killed more than 50,000 people.

"The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings," Yanik said.

"'Mystery' is now our baby too," she said, adding that the ministry will always support her.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us