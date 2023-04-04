The president of Senegal, Macky Sall, has called for dialogue in the interest of peace and stability in the country as political tension mounts.

There have been demonstrations in the country particularly in the capital Dakar by the opposition accusing the president of attempting to seek an ‘’unconstitutional’’ third term.

The recent political tensions in Senegal started in 2021 when opposition leader Ousmane Sanko was arrested on allegations of rape which he denies.

Thousands of his supporters then took to the streets for demonstrations that turned violent leading to the deaths of at least fourteen people.

Renewed protests erupted last month on the day Mr Sonko was due to appear in court for a separate case relating defaming a government minister. But his supporters say the trial was politically motivated to block him from contesting next year’s presidential election.

Three people died and hundreds of opposition members and activists were reportedly arrested during the protests.

But in a speech marking the country’s 63rd independence anniversary on Monday night, president Macky Sall offered talks with the opposition saying that in the spirit of the anniversary, ‘’I remain open to dialogue and consultation.’’

Mr Sall said such dialogue was crucial for a ‘’united Senegal, peace, stability and cohesion.’’ He added, “we are one and only family” stressing the need for maintaining the rule of law in the West African country.

Senegal, one of West Africa’s most stable countries, is due to hold presidential elections next year with the opposition alleging the president is attempting to seek an ‘’unconstitutional’’ third term.

President Sall did not mention the next year’s elections in his speech or whether he would contest again.