Nigerians have been reacting to the unveiling of the jerseys of their senior female national football team, the Super Falcons.

The team shared pictures of the new kits on social media with the Super Falcons’ captain Azeezat Osuola and striker Rasheedat Ajibade wearing the jerseys in styles.

The kits are in two sets in different colours - light green for home games and patterned black for away matches – with the badge of the Nigeria Football Federation crested on the chest of both uniforms.

Sportswear maker, Nike, had formally unveiled the kits on Monday as the Super Falcons prepare for the forthcoming FIFA women’s World Cup. Fans have been reacting differently.

The Nigerian team will be making their tenth appearance at the world cup drawn in Group B alongside co-hosts Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland. The global tournament is scheduled for July this year.