Guinea furious at US 'pressure' on transition dateline
The military in Guinea removed president Alpha Conde in 2021. January 2025 has been set for return to democracy.
West African leaders has put pressure on Guinea leaders to set a dateline for civilian rule / Photo: AFP
April 6, 2023

By Mamadou Dian Barry

The transitional government of Guinea says it is unhappy with what it called ''an attempt by the US embassy'' in the country to put pressure it regarding the dateline for return to civilian rule.

"It is with surprise that we discovered on the website of the U.S. Embassy in Guinea, a countdown to the end of the transition in Guinea," said Moirisandan Kouyate, the Guinea's minister of foreign affairs.

"I would like to make it clear that as much as the United States of America is the master of the clock for the activities decided by the government of the United States of America, the Republic of Guinea is the master of the clock for the activities decided by the Guinean government," he added.

Mr. Kouyaté compared this countdown to the image of "a class monitor watching over students in exams, which is obviously unacceptable'' for an sovereign independent country.

But the US embassy has assured that the United States is ready to support Guineans and their efforts throughout the transition period.

It added that it launched a new five-year, $15 million programme to support all aspects of a transparent, inclusive, legal, political and electoral process in Guinea.

The military in Guinea took power in September 2021 toppling president Alpha Conde and bringing Colonel Mamady Doumbouya to power.

The military rulers have set a dateline of January 1, 2025 for return to civilian-led government following pressure from the regional group ECOWAS.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
