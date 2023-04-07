AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa police shoot robbers dead, recover explosives
Authorities say they obtained information about the gang and tracked them to a location where a shootout ensued between the armed suspects and police.
South Africa police shoot robbers dead, recover explosives
#IZF52 : Crime statistics in South Africa from oct-dec 2021 (police minister presser) / Photo: AFP
April 7, 2023

At least nine people suspected of belonging to a gang that robs cash in transit vehicles were gunned down in a shootout with police in Sebokeng near South Africa’s city of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said in a statement that police obtained information about the gang and tracked them to an address in Sebokeng, where a shootout ensued between the armed suspects and police on Thursday.

“A total of eight suspects were certified dead at the scene, while the ninth suspect died in hospital. Three others were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” Mathe said.

Cash-in-transit robberies are common in South Africa, a country where 67 people are murdered every day, according to national crime statistics.

Police said they also recovered six rifles and six commercial explosives that were already assembled and ready to be detonated and four vehicles were seized.

Police Minister Gen. Bheki Cele said he is confident that the police are making serious inroads in the fight against serious and violent crime in the country.

“If they come hard on us, we came harder on them. It’s them and us on behalf of the community. We can’t co-govern, we can’t rule with criminals. We are asserting the authority of the state on behalf of our communities,” Cele said.

He said the police are on high alert across the region ahead of the busy Easter weekend.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us