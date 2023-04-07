AFRICA
UN urges probe into 'despicable' killing of civilians in DRC
At least 30 people have been killed in the latest violence in Ituri province. The UN says civilians have continued to pay heavy and bloody price of the conflict.
The UN says more than 800, 000 people have been displaced since last year/ Photo: AFP
April 7, 2023

By Kudra Maliro

The United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has called for an investigation into the latest ‘’massacre’’ of civilians in the east of the country.

In a statement, the UN said the killing of 30 people in the Ituri province last week was ‘’despicable.’’ It says it got reports of the attack on only Thursday.

The head of the UN mission known as MONUSCO, Ms Bintou Keita, said the attack ‘’attributed to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militiamen occurred on April 2 and 3 at the border between the territories of Mambasa and Irumu.’’

The ADF armed group has not commented on the killings.

"I deplore these despicable attacks against the civilian population. I urge the Congolese authorities to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for such executions," said Ms. Keita.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the UN mission in DRC to work with the Congolese defense and security forces ‘’to drastically reduce attacks against civilians through unilateral and joint patrols."

Ms. Bintou Keita also reiterated the UN ‘’Secretary-General's call on foreign armed groups to lay down their arms unconditionally.’’

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been struggling to deal with various armed rebel groups carrying out attacks in the country. Thousands of people have been killed since violence flared up again in 2017.

Last month, UN’s Refugee Agency said it was ‘’greatly alarmed as violent clashes between non-state armed groups and government forces drive hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.’’

It said in February alone, nearly 300,000 people fled across Rutshuru and Masisi territories in North Kivu Province.

Civilians continue to ‘’pay the heavy and bloody price of conflict, including women and children who barely escaped the violence and are now sleeping out in the open air in spontaneous or organized sites, exhausted and traumatized,’’ the UNHCR added.

Ugandan troops with the help of a multinational military force from countries in the east African region have been trying to tackle the armed groups.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
