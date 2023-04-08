SPORTS
Former Arsenal manager Wenger appeals for help for Türkiye quakes victims
More than 50,000 people died in Türkiye from the earthquakes that affected 13.5 million people. ''We invite you to help,'' says Arsene Wenger.
Arsene Wenger was Arsenal manager from 1996 to 2018 / Photo: Reuters
April 8, 2023

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has appealed for aid ;for victims of devastating earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye and parts of Syria in February.

"Turkish people need your support at this very difficult time," Wegner said in a video released Friday by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). "We invite you to help, if you can."

The Shoulder to Shoulder aid campaign to gather donations for quake victims will run until June 15 under the leadership of the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports, TFF, Super League Clubs Association Foundation and the beIN Media Group.

A pair of 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces Feb. 6 -- Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 50,000 people in Türkiye died from the earthquakes that affected 13.5 million people in the country, along with many in northern Syria.

Wenger, 73, clinched seven English FA Cups and three English Premier League titles, one of which was undefeated, during his time with the Gunners from 1996 - 2018.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
