WORLD
3 MIN READ
Boat with 400 migrants from Libya adrift in Mediterranean Sea
The vessel was reportedly out of fuel and its lower deck was full of water, while the captain had left and there was nobody who could steer it.
Boat with 400 migrants from Libya adrift in Mediterranean Sea
There has been an upsurge of migrant boats accidents as sea in recent months / Photo: AFP
April 9, 2023

A vessel with around 400 people on board is adrift between Greece and Malta and is taking on water, support service Alarm Phone said on Sunday.

Alarm Phone said people on board were panicking, with several of them requiring medical attention.

The vessel was out of fuel and its lower deck was full of water, while the captain had left and there was nobody who could steer the boat, they said.

There has been a sharp rise in migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa with several accidents reported in last couple of weeks.

Alarm Phone said on Twitter they had received a call from the boat, which departed from Tobruk, in Libya, overnight and that they had informed authorities. But authorities had not launched a rescue operation so far, they added.

Alarm Phone said the boat was now in the Maltese Search and Rescue area (SAR).

German NGO Sea-Watch International said on its Twitter account it had found the boat with two merchant ships nearby.

It said the Maltese authorities had ordered the ships not to carry out a rescue and that one of them was just asked to supply it with fuel.

It was not immediately possible to reach Maltese authorities for comment.

Another NGO, Germany's Resqship, said on Sunday at least 23 migrants died overnight in the Mediterranean in a separate shipwreck.

The NGO said on Twitter that it found 25 people in the water during a rescue operation, and its staff were able to recover 22 survivors and two bodies, although it was told about 20 other people had already drowned.

Last week 440 migrants were rescued off Malta after a complex 11-hour operation in stormy seas by the Geo Barents vessel of the Doctors Without Border s (MSF) charity.

At least 23 African migrants were missing and four died on Saturday after their two boats sank off Tunisia as they tried to reach Italy.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us