AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Cameroon restarts talks to rejoin US-Africa AGOA trade initiative
The US suspended Cameroon from the programme in 2019 over alleged ''gross violations'' of  human rights by Cameroonian security forces.
Cameroon restarts talks to rejoin US-Africa AGOA trade initiative
Cameroon also hopes to improve export revenues to try to avoid looming debt crisis / Photo: AP
April 10, 2023

Cameroon is working to boost its export revenues to fend off a potential debt crisis and has relaunched talks with the U.S. to rejoin Washington's flagship trade initiative with Africa, known as AGOA.

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global shocks provoked by the war in Ukraine have hit African countries hard, denting economic growth and aggravating their sovereign debt positions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that Cameroon, a Central African oil producer, will record 4.3% economic growth this year after it slumped to 0.5% in 2020.

The Fund has classified Cameroon as being at high risk of debt distress, though in its most recent review of the country's loan programme it stated that, with active fiscal reforms and management, the debt could be sustainable.

"Our debt service coverage from exports needs to be improved. That's the reason why we are ranked in a high risk debt distress position," said Alamine Ousmane Mey, Cameroon's minister of economy, planning and regional development.

He was speaking on Monday at an event organised by the Atlantic Council think tank on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank's Spring Meetings in Washington.

"We're working to be able to improve our exports through import substitution policies to reduce imports, produce more and export more. This will give us better room for debt service coverage," he said.

Cameroon has also restarted talks with the U.S. to end its suspension from the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) initiative, which grants qualifying African countries tariff-free access to the U.S. market.

Former President Donald Trump suspended Cameroon from the programme in late 2019 over "persistent gross violations of internationally recognised human rights" by Cameroonian security forces.

Since 2017, factions of secessionist militias have been battling government troops in the majority Francophone country's two English-speaking regions. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced nearly 800,000 people.

"All the issues that have been raised, we're working on in a very transparent open manner to be able to iron them out and solve the problems," Mey said, referring to the talks with U.S. officials to rejoin AGOA.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us