Cameroon donates $1 million to Türkiye over earthquakes
The Cameroonian government says bilateral ties with Türkiye have intensified in recent years with 'mutual trust' and 'solidarity.'
Southern Turkiye was hit by twin earthquakes in February killing more than 50,000 people and displacing millions. / Photo: AA
April 12, 2023

Cameroon has announced that it donated $1 million in support to Türkiye in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that hit the southern parts of the country on Feb. 6.

Paul Biya, Cameroon's head of state, renewed his condolences late Tuesday and expressed "the compassion of the entire Cameroonian nation" to Türkiye with a donation of $1 million by the Cameroonian Minist ry of Territorial Administration.

The twin earthquakes on Feb. 6 in southern Türkiye killed more than 50,000 people in the country and prompted international solidarity.

Biya, in the aftermath of the tragedy, said he was "deeply saddened" and conveyed the compassion of the Cameroonian people to the Turkish people.

According to the Cameroonian government, bilateral relations between the countries have intensified in recent years "in mutual trust, understanding, and solidarity."

