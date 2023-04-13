AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt's Sisi hosts UAE leader in Cairo amid economic turmoil
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi holds talks with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Cairo seeks financial inflows to ease pressure on its currency and bolster the economy.
Egypt's Sisi hosts UAE leader in Cairo amid economic turmoil
President Sisi's Gulf allies are demanding economic reform and greater transparency in return for their largesse.  / Photo: AFP / Photo: AA
April 13, 2023

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has welcomed his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Cairo, his latest meeting with a leader from the oil-rich Gulf amid his country's economic crisis.

Sisi has been courting Gulf leaders as Egypt grapples with economic turmoil that has seen official inflation shooting up to nearly 34 percent and the local currency depreciating by half over the past year.

The two leaders "explored opportunities to further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Egypt", Sheikh Mohamed tweeted. They also "discussed ... shared interest in promoting regional stability and progress", he added.

Egypt was hit hard by the impact of Russia's offensive in Ukraine last year, having heavily relied in wheat imports and revenues from tourism from both countries.

Cairo's foreign reserves fell by about 20 percent in one year to $34.45 billion — about $28 billion of which are deposits from wealthy Gulf donors.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us