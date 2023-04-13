Five people died while 12 others went missing when a boat sank in Malawi’s central district of Mchinji on Wednesday night.

“The accident happened at midnight on Wednesday when a group of people was going to a funeral in the nearby village and their boat sank,” Fred Movete, Mchinji district commissioner, told Anadolu.

He said five people were rescued and a search for the missing people, including three children, is underway.

A survivor, Chrissy Govati, told Anadolu over the telephone the boat sank in the middle of the river.

“Other passengers drowned but I tried hard to stay afloat. Dead tired, when I gave up hope from nowhere a well-wisher held my hand and pulled me out of the water,” Govati said.