AFRICA
2 MIN READ
5 dead, 12 missing as boat sinks in Malawi
The boat with 22 people and their belongings on board sank due to overloading as it only had the capacity to accommodate 10 people.
5 dead, 12 missing as boat sinks in Malawi
Search for missing including children is underway (Photo: Getty Images) / Getty Images
April 13, 2023

Five people died while 12 others went missing when a boat sank in Malawi’s central district of Mchinji on Wednesday night.

“The accident happened at midnight on Wednesday when a group of people was going to a funeral in the nearby village and their boat sank,” Fred Movete, Mchinji district commissioner, told Anadolu.

He said five people were rescued and a search for the missing people, including three children, is underway.

A survivor, Chrissy Govati, told Anadolu over the telephone the boat sank in the middle of the river.

“Other passengers drowned but I tried hard to stay afloat. Dead tired, when I gave up hope from nowhere a well-wisher held my hand and pulled me out of the water,” Govati said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us