Football: Galatasaray beat  Yukatel Kayserispor 6-0 in Turkish Super Lig.
Kayserispor were down to 10 men minute after Majid Hosseini got a straight red card for a foul.
April 15, 2023

Galatasaray had a comfortable 6-0 victory over 10-man Yukatel Kayserispor Friday on matchday 29 of the Turkish Super Lig.

Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick in the 18th, 42nd, and 45th minutes to reach his 12th Super Lig goal at Istanbul's Nef Stadium.

Milot Rashica scored a goal in the 23rd minute and Kerem Akturkoglu netted a free-kick in the 59th minute.

Nicolo Zaniolo came off the bench to add another goal for Galatasaray in the 71st minute as the match ended in favor of the Istanbul club.

Kayserispor were down to 10 men in the 45th minute after Majid Hosseini got a straight red card for a foul on Lucas Torreira.

The Istanbul football club are on top of the table with 21 wins and 3 losses to reach 66 points. Kayserispor, who have 14 victories and 12 defeats, are seventh with 44 points.

