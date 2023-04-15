Sudan’s armed forces on Saturday dismissed any possibility of negotiations or dialogue with the country's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

There will be “no negotiations or dialogue until the dissolution of the paramilitary RSF”, the armed forces said on its Facebook page.

Elements of RSF and the armed forces exchanged gunfire in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country on Saturday in an apparent struggle for control.

There have been international calls for dialogue between the rival groups in Sudan to end the deadly violence that has killed at least three civilians on Saturday. There are fears the clashes could derail the country's quest for a return to democracy.

Major developments on Saturday:

UN chief Antonio Guterres engaging with African Union over Sudan violence

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the global body is committed to helping Sudan return to democracy.

Mr Guterres tweeted his reaction to the deadly clashes that broke out in parts of the country including the capital Khartoum on Saturday.

Civilians killed in clashes between Sudan's military and RSF paramilitary group

At least three civilians have died in battles between Sudanese paramilitaries and the regular army, which said it launched air strikes against them, sparking global concern days after the army warned the country was at a "dangerous" turning point.

The doctors' union reported on Saturday the three civilian deaths, including at Khartoum airport which is in the city centre, and in North Kordofan state.

At least nine others were wounded, the medics said.

The spokesperson for the Sudanese armed forces said in an interview on the Al Jazeera Mubasher television station that the army would respond to any "irresponsible" actions, as its forces clash with the paramilitary RSF in several parts of the capital Khartoum and the country.

Brigadier-General Nabil Abdallah said in the interview that some politicians had been trying to politicise the military. He also said that RSF troops had a heavy presence at the headquarters of the state television station.

Kenyaconcerned over political crisis in Sudan - President Ruto

Kenyan president William Ruto says the outbreak of violence in Sudan ''will only reverse the gains Sudan has made to the detriment of its lasting peace and prosperity.''

Reacting to latest developments in Sudan, Mr Ruto said East African regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) was ready to support towards resolving the conflict.

US 'deeply concerned' over situation in Sudan- Blinken

The US secretary of state on Saturday called on “all actors” in Sudan to stop violence and avoid further escalations.

“Deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces,'' Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

Fighting broke out early Saturday between the Sudanese army and RSF fighters in Khartoum, with gunfire and bombs heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace, according to an Anadolu reporter in Khartoum.

While the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons, the military said the paramilitary force was “spreading lies” and declared it a “rebel” group.

UK foreign secretary: Violence 'must stop immediately'

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Saturday called on the Sudanese leadership to restrain their troops and deescalate after paramilitaries clashed with the army in an apparent coup attempt.

"The ongoing violence across Sudan must stop immediately," Cleverly said on Twitter. "The UK calls on the Sudanese leadership to do all they can to restrain their troops and deescalate to prevent further bloodshed.

"Military action will not resolve this situation."

Chad closes border with Sudan following violence

Chad's government has closed its border with Sudan and called for calm amid growing violence in Sudan.

Clashes have erupted on Saturday between the military in Sudan and the country's main paramilitary group over the control of the country.

"Chad appeals to the regional and international community as well as to all friendly countries to prioritise a return to peace," it said in a statement.

Its 1,403 km (872 mile) border with Sudan will remain closed until further notice, it said.

Saudi passenger plane hit by gun fire at Khartoum airport

A passenger plane preparing to take off from Sudan for Saudi Arabia came under fire on Saturday as deadly fighting rocked Khartoum, the kingdom's flag carrier said.

The Airbus A330 bound for Saudi Arabia "was exposed to gunfire damage... with guests and crew on board" ahead of its scheduled departure to Riyadh, Saudia said in a statement.

"It has been confirmed that all members of the aircraft's cabin crew have safely arrived at the Saudi Embassy in Sudan," the statement said.

"Meanwhile aircraft flying over Sudan have returned and all other flights to and from Sudan have been suspended in order to preserve the safety of the guests and crew."

Clashes broke out on Saturday between Sudan's army and paramilitaries, and the doctors' union reported three civilian deaths, including at Khartoum's airport in the city centre.

The Saudia statement did not mention any casualties in the incident involving its aircraft.

The paramilitaries said they were in control of the airport as well as the presidential place, claims denied by the army.

Sudan's army chief al Burhan says military still in control of presidential palace

Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan told Al Jazeera TV the army was in control of the presidential palace, military headquarters and airport, after clashes had erupted between troops and a powerful paramilitary group on Saturday.

Burhan's comments came in a recorded phone call with the Qatar-based network. It followed a live phone interview the station aired with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who said his forces had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport.

East Africa regional body IGAD says eruption of violence 'setback' for bid to restore democracy

The Executive Secretary of the East African regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has urged both sides involved the deadly clashes in Sudan to ''immediately cease fighting, de-escalate the situation, and resolve their differences through dialogue.''

Dr Workneh Gebeyehu says he is ''extremely alarmed'' by the fighting between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that led to the deaths of civilians.

In a statement, the head of the regional bloc said stakeholders including SAF and RSF ''have made commendable progress in the past few months towards signing a final political agreement and formation of a civilian-led transitional government, and these reports of fighting will not only cause setback but will also cause serious insecurity and instability to Sudan and the region at large.''

He said the regional body, IGAD, will continue ''to stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan in their aspiration for peace.''

Sudan paramilitary force claims control of presidential palace

Sudan's paramilitary RSF claims it captured presidential palace and the residence of army chief in capital Khartoum.

But the Sudanese army has issued a statement saying it was still in control of all military bases and airports. The situation remains fluid according to reports. TRT Afrika has not been able to independently verify the claims from both sides.

Eye witnesses in North Darfur state say clashes have erupted between the army and the paramilitary group in the capital El Fasher.

In a series of statements, the Rapid Support Forces militia accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in south Khartoum and claimed they had seized the city's airport and “completely controlled” Khartoum’s Republican Palace, the seat of the country’s presidency.

The group also said it seized an airport and airbase in the northern city of Marawi, some 350 kilometers (215 miles) northwest of Khartoum. The Associated Press was unable to verify those claims.

In a separate statement Saturday, the Sudanese Army said the fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital. In a later statement, the military declared the RSF a “rebel force,” describing the paramilitary’s statements as “lies.”

The clashes came as tensions between the military and the RSF have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.

Commercial aircraft trying to land at Khartoum International Airport began turning around to head back to their originating airport. Flights from Saudi Arabia turned back after nearly landing at Khartoum International Airport, flight tracking data showed Saturday.

Beginning of the tensions

Tensions between the army and the paramilitary stem from a disagreement over how the RSF, headed by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, should be integrated into the military and what authority should oversee the process. The merger is a key condition of Sudan’s unsigned transition agreement.

However, the army-RSF rivalry dates back to the rule of President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019. Under the former president, the paramilitary force grew out of former militia s known as the janjaweed that carried out a brutal crackdown in Sudan’s Darfur region during the decades of conflict there.

In a rare televised speech Thursday, a top army general warned of potential clashes with paramilitary forces, accusing it of deploying forces in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan without the army’s consent. The RSF defended the presence of its forces in an earlier statement.

The RSF recently deployed troops near the northern Sudanese town of Merowe. Also, videos circulating on social media Thursday show what appear to be RSF-armed vehicles being transported into Khartoum, farther to the south.

The U.S. Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, wrote online that he was “currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing.”

“Escalation of tensions within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous,” Godfrey wrote. “I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting.”

In Saturday's statement, the RSF said it was contacted by three former rebel leaders who hold government positions in an apparent bid to de-escalate the conflict.

Sudan has been married in turmoil since October 2021 Western-backed, power-sharing administration and dashed Sudanese aspirations for democratic rule after three decades of Omar al-Bashir's administration.