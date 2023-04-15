AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Equatorial Guinea confirms fresh Marburg cases
The latest outbreak of the disease in Equatorial Guinea started in February. The deadly Marburg virus, which has no known cure or vaccine, was first detected in Germany in 1967.
Equatorial Guinea confirms fresh Marburg cases
Marburg outbreaks have been reported recently in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania/ Photo: AFP
April 15, 2023

Six additional laboratory-confirmed cases of Marburg disease have been reported in Equatorial Guinea, bringing the total number to 15, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

The outbreak of the deadly disease in the West African country started in February.

Last month the West African country confirmed nine deaths from the “highly virulent” Marburg virus, a deadly hemorrhagic fever with no authorized vaccine or treatment.

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in bats and spreads between people via close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, or surfaces, like contaminated bed sheets. Without treatment, Marburg can be fatal in up to 88% of people who fall ill with the disease.

Marburg outbreaks and individual cases have in the past been recorded in Angola, Congo, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Ghana, according to the WHO.

Last week Tanzania declared that an outbreak of the disease in the country was over. The authorities in that country, the Africa CDC and the World Health Organisation jointly worked to to contain the outbreak which killed at least five people.

The rare virus was first identified in 1967 after it caused simultaneous outbreaks of disease in laboratories in Marburg, Germany, and Belgrade, Serbia. Seven people died who were exposed to the virus while conducting research on monkeys.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us