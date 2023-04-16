The Sudanese army approved a proposal from the United Nations to open a safe passage for urgent humanitarian cases for three hours every day starting from 1600 local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday, the army said in a statement.

The paramilitary group RSF has also issued a statement confirming its approval of the 'humanitarian corridor.''

The army confirmed however that it will reserve the right to react if "the rebellious militia commits any violations".

Earlier, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said on Sunday it had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.

"While we review the evolving security situation, we are forced to temporarily halt all operations in Sudan," WFP executive director Cindy McCain said in a statement.

In a tweet, Cindy McCain said ''I am heartbroken to confirm that three of our team members have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in Sudan while two others are severely injured.''

She demanded ''immediate steps to guarantee the safety of those who remain.''

UN aircraft damaged

The WFP staff members were killed in Kabkabiya in North Darfur. The WFP did not specify their nationalities.

"WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our lifesaving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners is not guaranteed," its statement added.

McCain also said it was difficult for WFP's staff to operate after a U.N. Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) aircraft was "significantly damaged" at Sudan's Khartoum airport during an exchange of fire on Saturday.

The incident has seriously impacted the organisation's ability to move humanitarian workers and aid in Sudan, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the United Nations condemned the killing of the WFP employees, saying they died while carrying out their duties.

Volker Perthes, the head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission (UNITAMS), which was established in 2020 to support Sudan's democratic transition, said in a statement he was also "appalled by reports of projectiles hitting UN and other humanitarian premises, as well as reports of looting of UN and other humanitarian premises in several locations in Darfur."

'bullets flying into civilian homes'

On Sunday afternoon, a journalist based in the capital Khartoum, Shakoor Nyaketo told TRT Afrika that the ''citizens are suffering actually now.''

Nyaketo said shops, clinics and pharmacies were not operating while people were trapped indoors and ''there is no place you can buy anything.''

He said the situation remains ''very tense'' and '' very tough'' with government troops carrying out bombardments against the RSF forces ''using air rockets and heaviest machine guns, big tanks and even the fighter jets.''

He said clashes are concentrated around the army headquarters, the presidential palace and the main airport where the RSF had been occupied with the army ''trying to defeat them.''

Shakoor Nyaketo described incessant gunfire saying since dawn ''the shooting did not stop for a second till now, I tell you.''

The local journalist said bullets have been flying into people's homes especially those living near the scenes of the clashes. He couldn't figure out exactly how many people had been killed in the violence but said there were ''a lot of killings'' and that some of the hundreds of people wounded ''lack basic services.''

Nyaketo said he has lost contact with his family who are living in the town of Niala in South Darfur - where clashes have also been reported.

''My family are not safe, my brother was shot'' said Nyateko. He added that his nephew was missing because ''most people are displaced.''

Mediation efforts

The fighting broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

A power struggle between the Sudanese army and the RSF has so far killed 56 civilians and wounded 595 people, including combatants.

It was the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

The deadly clashes have sparked international concerns and calls for a ceasefire from the United Nations and individual countries as well as African regional groups.

Various international actors have been working to see and end to the conflict as well as Sudan's transition process to civilian rule back on track. But the African Union's Peace and Security Council said on Sunday it strongly rejects any external interference that could complicate the situation in Sudan.

The African Union says it will send a team to Sudan to be led by its chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, to mediate in the deadly conflict.

In a communique at the end of their meeting on Sunday, the African Union Security Council “demands the Sudanese Armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces to swiftly embrace a peaceful solution and inclusive dialogue'' to promote stability and respect ''the wishes of the people of Sudan for restoration of democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law and freedom.”

The East African regional group, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development IGAD, of which Sudan is a member, has also held an emergency virtual summit on Sunday.

The head of IGAD Workeneh Gebeyu said the leaders of member countries have “unanimously agreed to engage to diffuse the situation as a matter of urgency.”

The regional bloc has also decided to send the presidents of Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti 'as soon as possible' to try to reconcile the conflicting groups n Sudan.