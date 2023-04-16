UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned clashes in Sudan that have left dozens of civilians dead including three workers for the global body's food agency, demanding swift justice over the killings.

Guterres "strongly condemns the deaths and injuries of civilians, including the death of three staff members of the World Food Programme in North Darfur, with a further two seriously injured," the UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding: "Those responsible should be brought to justice without delay."

The top UN official also reiterated his call for an immediate halt to the fighting and "a return to dialogue," stressing he remains engaged with regional leaders and with Sudanese stakeholders "to find a way out of this crisis," Dujarric added.

"The Secretary-General reminds the parties of the need to respect international law, including the obligation to ensure the safety and security of all United Nations and associated personnel, their premises and their assets."

Diplomatic sources told AFP news agency that the UN Security Council is planning to discuss the situation in Sudan at a closed-door meeting on Monday.

Africa bloc sends delegation to Sudan

The African Union says it will send a team to Sudan to be led by its chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, to mediate in the deadly conflict.

In a communique at the end of their meeting on Sunday, the African Union Security Council “demands the Sudanese Armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces to swiftly embrace a peaceful solution and inclusive dialogue'' to promote stability and respect ''the wishes of the people of Sudan for restoration of democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law and freedom.”

The East African regional group, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development IGAD, of which Sudan is a member, has also held an emergency virtual summit on Sunday.

The head of IGAD Workeneh Gebeyu said the leaders of member countries have “unanimously agreed to engage to diffuse the situation as a matter of urgency.”

The regional bloc has also decided to send the presidents of Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti 'as soon as possible' to try to reconcile the conflicting groups n Sudan.

Arab league offers mediation

Raging urban battles over two days between the Sudanese armed forces and a rival paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces, have left at around 100 people dead and sparked regional concern, with neighbors Egypt and Chad closing their borders with Sudan.

The Arab League on Sunday called for an immediate halt of violence and offered to mediate between the country’s conflicting military rivals.

A statement issued following an emergency meeting of the Arab League in Cairo called for “an immediate cessation of armed clashes in Sudan and a quick return to the peaceful path to resolve the crisis.”

The pan-Arab body said it is ready “to exert efforts to help Sudan end the crisis in a sustainable manner, in a way that serves the interest of the Sudanese people.”

It warned of serious repercussions of the violent escalation in Sudan, “the scope of which is difficult to determine internally and regionally."

Sunday’s Arab League meeting was convened upon a request from Egypt and Saudi Arabia to discuss developments in Sudan.

Early Sunday, Egypt and South Sudan offered to mediate to resolve the crisis between the Sudanese army and the RSF.