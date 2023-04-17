Sudan's former PM Hamdok calls for 'immediate ceasefire'

The former Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok has called on the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, to end hostilities. Mr Hamdok was removed from power in 2021 by parties to the ongoing conflict when they were allies. Around a hundred people have been killed in two days of clashes in Khartoum and other cities. Fighting has continued on Monday despite calls for a ceasefire.