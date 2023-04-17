WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sudan's former PM Hamdok calls for 'immediate ceasefire'
The former Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok has called on the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, to end hostilities. Mr Hamdok was removed from power in 2021 by parties to the ongoing conflict when they were allies. Around a hundred people have been killed in two days of clashes in Khartoum and other cities. Fighting has continued on Monday despite calls for a ceasefire.
Sudan Abdalla Hamdok / Others
April 17, 2023
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us