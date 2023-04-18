This live blog for April 18, 2023 is now closed. You can read more about the Sudan conflict here.

A weeks-long power struggle in Sudan exploded into deadly violence on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

At least 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 wounded since fighting erupted, UN envoy Volker Perthes said.

2000 GMT - White House sees no plans for government evacuation of Sudan

The White House has said there are no plans at this time for a government-sponsored evacuation of Sudan as heavy gunfire persisted in the capital Khartoum despite a truce agreement.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that American citizens in the country should remain sheltered in place at this time.

1700 GMT - Reports of attacks, sexual violence against aid workers: UN

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has said that humanitarian aid workers and facilities are continuing to be targeted in Sudan and the United Nations is "receiving reports of attacks and sexual violence against aid workers."

"This is unacceptable and must stop," Griffith posted on Twitter, adding that the UN aid office in South Darfur was also looted on Monday.

1644 GMT - Fighting underway across Khartoum

Residents said they still heard gunfire and explosions in different parts of the capital Khartoum, particularly around the military’s headquarters and the Republican Palace, the seat of power.

They said few people had ventured out, though there were crowds outside some bakeries.

“The fighting remains underway,” Atiya Abdulla Atiya of the Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate told The Associated Press. “We are hearing constant gunfire.”

1400 - Clashing continue as start of ceasefire nears

Sources in Khartoum report that clashes across the capital continue including near the presidential palace an hour before the start of the agreed ceasefire.

1330 - Situation in Sudan 'harrowing'

International President of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), a medical charity, Christos Christou, has said that many people are caught in the crossfire and that most of those who are wounded received by MSF are civilians.

"Medical teams are trapped by the fighting… power outages are threatening lives…@MSF teams are facing serious challenges providing care in this tense situation. Supplies are already running low and new supplies are unable to move, while needs are growing," he said in a tweet.

1258 - Rival forces agree to 24-hour ceasefire: reports

The Sudan army and the RSF have agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6pm local time (16:00 GMT).

Hopes for at least a pause in the violence came as intensified fighting threatened to spiral even further into chaos.

Satellite channels Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera cited Lt. General Shams El Din Kabbashi, a senior figure in the military command, as saying that the military would comply with the ceasefire.

1140 GMT - Sudan’s army rejects RSF call for temporary truce

The Sudanese army rejected a call by RSF for a temporary truce.

“We have no idea about coordination with international mediators about any truce,” the army said in a statement.

“The call for this truce by the rebels at the moment aims to cover up their heavy defeat,” it added.

RSF commander Mohamed Ham dan Dagalo said earlier that he agreed to a 24-hour truce after speaking with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

1100 GMT - Sudan general says two neighbouring countries trying to help paramilitary RSF

Sudanese army general Shams El Din Kabbashi told al-Arabiya TV that two neighbouring countries are trying to provide aid to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), without naming the countries.

Kabbashi said the army had agreed on a 24-hour ceasefire, starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), following days of clashes between the army and the RSF.

1030 GMT - US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan

Washington's top diplomat a US Embassy convoy came under fire in Sudan and denounced “indiscriminate military operations” as the country’s armed forces and a powerful rival unleashed heavy weapons in urban areas for a fourth day.

The convoy of clearly marked embassy vehicles was attacked on Monday, and preliminary reports link the assailants to the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group battling Sudan's military, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters. Everyone in the convoy was safe, Blinken said.

After being attacked at his residence in the capital Khartoum on Monday, the EU ambassador to Sudan is reportedly in good condition, the Irish media reported.

Aidan O’Hara, a senior Irish diplomat serving as the bloc’s ambassador in Sudan, is said to be all right following the incident at his residence in Khartoum, said the daily Irish Times.

Micheal Martin, Ireland’s deputy prime minister as well as foreign and defense minister, remarked that he was “deeply concerned at the serious incident.”

“Although not seriously hurt, this is a gross violation of obligations to protect diplomats under the Vienna Convention. Aidan is an outstanding Irish and European diplomat who is serving the EU under the most difficult circumstances,” he added.

0930 GMT - Turkish toddler killed in ongoing clashes in Sudan

A Turkish toddler was killed in ongoing clashes taking place in Khartoum. As a result of the clashes, some buildings were bombed and suffered damage in Khartoum’s Riyadh and Burri neighborhoods, including the house of Turkish citizen Kubilay Daduk in Burri.

Due to the shelling, Daduk lost his 2-year-old daughter Elin, while he and his wife were injured, and they are currently being treated at the hospital.

The building in Khartoum of the Turkish language and culture center, the Yunus Emre Institute, was also damaged in the clashes.

0900 GMT - 'Almost impossible' to provide aid in Sudanese capital

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was nearly impossible to provide humanitarian services around the Sudanese capital Khartoum and warned that the country's health system was at risk of collapse.

"The truth is that at the moment it is almost impossible to provide any humanitarian services in and around Khartoum," Farid Aiywar, IFRC head of delegation for Sudan, told reporters via video link from Nairobi.

Aiywar warned that if disruptions to the Sudanese health system persisted, "it will almost go into a collapse."