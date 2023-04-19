AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Abducted Nigerian female students escape from captivity
The students were kidnapped by gunmen in the northern state of Kaduna barely two weeks ago as the region continues to grapple with insecurity.
Abducted Nigerian female students escape from captivity
There have have been several incidents of students' kidnappings in Nigeria in recent years/ Photo: AP
April 19, 2023

Eight female students kidnapped by gunmen in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna have escaped from their captors. They had been held by the kidnappers in a ''thick forest,'' the authorities said.

In a statement, Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the captives after fleeing from the forest, the students ''walked for days'' to a location.

They were then ''safely evacuated to a military facility'' for medical attention.

The female students were seized were then evacuated by the authorities. The Kaduna state government said the students from Government Secondary School, Awon were kidnapped by ''terrorists'' earlier this month on their way from school. It is not immediately clear how they managed to escape.

Kidnappings for ransom are relatively common in Nigeria with armed gangs targeting travelers, students and rural communities.

A number of schools, colleges and universities have been attacked with hundreds of students seized.

The authorities have been trying the tackle the violence with troops intensifying bombardments of the gangs' forest hideouts.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us