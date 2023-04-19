This live blog for April 19, 2023 is now closed. You can read the latest on the Sudan conflict here

Fighting has continued in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, despite a ceasefire that was announced by both the army and the paramilitary rapid support forces, eyewitnesses said.

Foreign powers including the United States have been pushing for a ceasefire between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to allow residents trapped by the fighting to obtain desperately needed relief and supplies.

Both sides indicated they had agreed to the ceasefire from 6.00 pm (1600 GMT) local time on Tuesday and Wednesday but firing was unabated and the army and the RSF issued statements accusing each other of failing to respect the truce.

At least 270 people have died since the violence erupted at the weekend, Sudan's health ministry estimates, while for the more than 2,600 people injured.

Following are the latest updates:

1900 GMT - Kenyan leader warns of regional effects from Sudan fighting

Kenya’s president, who is among mediators tasked with brokering peace in Sudan, called for an end to the fighting in the country, warning it could destabilize the region.

President William Ruto also urged Sudan's rival parties to allow access to humanitarian aid and cooperate with a mission from a regional body of Eastern African countries, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development.

1845 GMT - WHO say medics face real danger

World Health Organisation regional head Ahmed al-Mandhari expressed concern over reports of armed attacks against health institutions, kidnapping ambulances while transporting patients with the medics inside.

"Health institutions are looted and occupied," he said.

1830 GMT - Fighting crumbles Sudan's healthcare system

Doctors and hospital staff describe harrowing conditions with no water for cleaning, little electricity for life-saving equipment and food running out, forcing them to send sick patients home and turn away the injured.

"The hospitals now serving the wounded are so few, with limited number of doctors, so there's overcrowding of wounded," said Esraa Abou Shama, a doctor at Sudan's health ministry.

"Besides, not all the injured can reach hospital under the gunfire... We honestly need public and private hospitals to open up to provide medical services for all the injured and for all patients."

1809 GMT - Türkiye in talks with both sides for a ceasefire

Türkiye is in talks with both sides for an ultimate ceasefire in Sudan, expecting truce to be reached tomorrow: Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

1745 GMT - Sudan's rival forces ignore ceasefire again

Fighting has continued in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, despite a ceasefire that was announced by both the army and the paramilitary rapid support forces, two eyewitnesses in separate areas told Reuters news agency.

The 24-hour ceasefire was due to start at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday.

This is the second time the ceasefire is being violated - after an initial commitment on Tuesday was ignored by parties to the conflict.

There are growing fears on the fate of civilians and humanitarian workers as the fighting prolongs.

1700 GMT - Chad says it 'disarmed' Sudanese soldiers in its territory

The Chadian army has stopped and disarmed a Sudanese contingent of 320 soldiers who entered the country on Monday, Defence Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim said.

Brahim told a press conference that the confrontation between the Sudanese might create new waves of refugees and added that maintaining security would become difficult.

Chad, a central African country is experiencing insecurity. It had announced the closure of its border with Sudan after clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group, RSF on Saturday.

1300 GMT - Diplomatic missions in Sudan urge combatants to avoid escalations

Diplomatic missions in Sudan has called on rival forces to cease fire and observe obligations under international law to protect civilians, diplomats, and humanitarian actors.

The missions included the embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Delegation of the European Union.

In a joint statement, they urged the army and the most powerful paramilitary group to avoid further escalation and initiate talks to resolve outstanding issues.

1450 GMT - Germany calls off evacuation of nationals

The German government has canceled a military evacuation of its citizens from Sudan because of the security situation in the North African nation, media reports said.

According to information from the German Press Agency (dpa), a plan for the use of the German air force was stopped on Wednesday due to the uncertain situation in the embattled capital Khartoum.

“The Federal Government condemns the fighting in Sudan in the strongest possible terms.

1400 GMT - Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to ceasefire

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 pm (1600 GMT).

"We confirm our full commitment to a complete ceasefire, and we hope the other party will abide by the ceasefire according to the announced time," the RSF added in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire.

The rivals announced their commitment to a 24 hour ceasefire on Tuesday, but the capital city was bombarded early Wednesday.

1230 GMT - Uganda, Kenya prepare to evacuate stranded citizens

Several countries have begun announcing plans to evacuate their nationals stuck in Sudan after parties to the conflict ignored a ceasefire agreement.

The conflict has seen airlines withdraw flights from the country and left the main airport in the capital, Khartoum, closed.

Japan and regional neighbours Kenya and Uganda have each said they are planning to bring home their nationals.

1115 GMT - Belgian EU official injured in fighting in Khartoum

A Belgian EU official was reportedly wounded by a gunshot in Sudan as conflict continues in Khartoum.

Wim Fransen, head of the EU humanitarian operation in Sudan, went missing overnight on Sunday, then was found by his colleagues from the EU mission on Tuesday, the New York Times reported.

According to the Times, his injuries are severe but not life-threatening. Belgium's FPS Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that one Belgian had been hospitalised, without providing further information.

1045 GMT - MSF compound raided

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), an international, independent, medical humanitarian organisation, has tweeted that their compound in Nyala, Darfur was raided by armed men, who stole everything including vehicles and office equipment.

"Our warehouse – holding vital medical supplies – was also raided, we do not know to what extent as we have no access," the tweet said.

1033 GMT - Germany forced to halt evacuation mission from Sudan

A mission by the German military to evacuate around 150 citizens from Sudan had to be halted due to fighting in Khartoum, the Spiegel news magazine reported citing unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for the defence ministry declined to comment on the report. The foreign ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Spiegel said the Luftwaffe air force had dispatched three A400M transport planes for the mission. The planes had landed in Greece for a refuelling stop.

0830 GMT -Sudan health ministry warns of heath sector collapse

The Sudanese health ministry has said in a Twitter statement that public health sector in Khartoum was verging on “total collapse” as 16 hospitals were now completely out of service.

0800 GMT - Dozens killed since ceasefire announcement

At least 30 people were killed since an agreed ceasefire was supposed to take effect at 6pm (16:00 GMT) on Tuesday, the Sudan Doctors Union has said.

0745 GMT - Japan to evacuate citizens from Sudan

Japan's defense ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, a top government spokesperson said.

Japan's foreign minister asked the defense minister to use the Self-Defense Forces' plane for the evacuation, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

0730 GMT - Thousands flee Khartoum as clashes rage despite truce

In the early hours of the day, thousands of people took matters into their own hands and began leaving their homes in Khartoum, some in cars and others on foot, including women and children.

They said the streets were littered with dead bodies, the stench of which filled the air.