Several countries have begun announcing plans to evacuate their nationals stuck in Sudan where fighting continued on Wednesday after parties to the conflict ignored a ceasefire agreed on Tuesday.

The conflict has seen airlines withdraw flights from the country and left the main airport in the capital, Khartoum, closed.

The airport was itself targeted in the violence. Japan and regional neighbours Kenya and Uganda have each said they are planning to bring home their nationals.

Around 200 people have been killed and nearly 2000 wounded in three days of armed battle for power between the army and the paramilitary group with no signs of abatement.

Japan is planning to send a military aircraft to evacuate its 60 citizens from the country, a government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The Japan’s defense ministry has begun the "necessary preparations," he added. "As the security situation there is worsening, the government is doing its utmost to secure the safety of Japanese expatriates," Mr Matsuno said.

Kenya also said it plans to evacuate about 3,000 nationals living or visiting the country if the situation escalates, according to the foreign ministry.

It said it was monitoring the situation and was ready to offer humanitarian assistance to its nationals who are in need.

“We are committed to ensuring that all Kenyans are safely rescued and brought home should the situation warrant it,” a foreign affairs official is quoted as saying.

Uganda said about 300 of its nationals - including students, hospitalized patients and pilgrims returning from Mecca - were stranded in different parts of Sudan.

Uganda’s ambassador to Sudan told the media that Ugandans stuck at the airport in Khartoum had been transferred to safety awaiting evacuation.

"They were moved to a safe place in one of the hotels in Khartoum, and the airline gave us assurances that they will cater for everything for the time they will be in the hotel," Uganda’s ambassador to Sudan Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu is quoted as saying.

The fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a humanitarian crisis as most people have run out of food and water supplies, the UN said.