AFRICA
Nigerian aviation workers resume work as pay talks continue
The two-day strike saw domestic flights disrupted after workers blocked roads leading to the airport in the commercial capital, Lagos.
Nigerian aviation workers strike over working conditions and wages, in Lagos / Photo: Reuters
April 19, 2023

Nigerian aviation workers resumed work on Wednesday after a two-day strike that saw domestic flights disrupted.

Union officials say negotiations have resumed with the Salaries and Wages Commission and government officials, and warned of further strikes if their grievances were not addressed.

An official of the air transport association told TRT Afrika that there would be a "total shutdown" if the talks fail.

The workers from four unions were protesting against work conditions, unpaid wages and the planned demolition of the Lagos headquarters of some aviation agencies.

They blocked roads leading to Murtala Muhammed airport in Lagos, the country's busiest airport, as police and army monitored the situation.

International flights were unaffected but domestic operators sent warnings to passengers on disruption of flights.

“We are waiting for the conclusion of the proposed meeting. It is the conclusion of that meeting that would determine if or when we would commence on the final showdown, ” said Francis Akinjole of Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria.

He termed the two-day strike as a warning and that they planned on a full strike if talks fail.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
