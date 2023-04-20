16:30 GMT - US deploys forces to Sudan for possible embassy evacuation

The United States is deploying forces to prepare for the possible evacuation of American embassy staff in Sudan as rival factions battle in Khartoum, the Pentagon said Thursday, according AFP news agency.

"We are deploying additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of US Embassy personnel from Sudan," the Pentagon said in a statement.

16:20 GMT - UN chief calls for 'at least' 3-day ceasefire for Eid

UN chief Antonio Guterres called for 'at least' three-day ceasefire for end of Ramadan given the escalating situation.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al Fitr from Friday marking the end of the month of Ramadan. This is likely to be shattered by the ongoing conflict.

Parties to the conflict have largely ignored previous local and international calls for an actual truce.

15:05 GMT -UN says 10,000-20,000 flee Sudan fighting for Chad

The United Nations say between ten thousand and twenty thousand people have fled Sudan towards Chad since clashes broke out on Saturday - between Sudan's army and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces.

The United Nations said Thursday it was "greatly alarmed" by the escalating violence in Sudan, with between 10,000 and 20,000 people having already fled to seek safety in Chad.

"In the past days, an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 people have fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region to seek refuge in neighbouring Chad," the UN refugee agency said in a statement, citing figures from its teams at the border.

The two rival armed factions in Sudan have been battling for control of the country.

Chad announced the closure of its border with Sudan following the outbreak of the violence. On Wednesday it said it had 'disarmed' hundreds of Sudanese soldiers who had crossed into its territory.

There have been concerns over the fate of civilians as rival general lead deadly fighting in Sudan with no sign of a ceasefire holding.

The UN has called for the two parties to allow for a humanitarian corridor to help trapped civilians who desperately need food and medical assistance.

14:22 GMT - Turkish President Erdogan calls on Sudan's rival generals to stop fighting

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone calls with Sudanese officials on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of the protection of life and properties of Turkish citizens and institutions in Sudan amid tensions in the African country.

According to the statement by the Communications Directorate, Erdogan held separate phone calls with Sudan Sovereignty Council Chairman Gen. Abdel Fettah al-Burhan, and Deputy Chairman and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo.

During the calls in which developments in Sudan were discussed, President Erdogan said Türkiye follows the events in the brotherly nation of Sudan with concern.

Stating that as Türkiye has sincerely supported the transition process in Sudan from the beginning, Erdogan also said the recent events have damaged the struggle that has been going on since 2018 and put the gains of the transition period at risk.

Inviting the parties to end the conflict and bloodshed and to return to an atmosphere of dialogue, Erdogan also called on Sudan to take the necessary steps to ensure the unity of the society and to resolve problems with common sense and an open mind.

Erdogan further said Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and its people in this process, and is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting possible mediation initiatives.

Pointing out that Sudanese officials should uphold the protection of life and properties of Turkish citizens and institutions in Sudan, Erdogan also stressed that appropriate measures should be taken to ensure the safe use of Khartoum Airport, to ensure the transportation of Turkish citizens to Türkiye and to open an emergency humanitarian aid corridor.

13: 12 GMT - Turkish president speaks with Sudan's rival generals

Turkish President Erdogan holds phone calls with Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman al-Burhan, RSF leader Dagalo, Anadolu news agency reports.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of protection of life, properties of Turkish citizens, institutions in Sudan.

He said Khartoum Airport should be secured so that Turkish citizens can be repatriated to Türkiye.

11:03 GMT - WHO appeals for medical humanitarian corridor

The World Health Organisation has urged both sides in Sudan to pause fighting to allow people to get medical attention if needed and to open up a humanitarian passage for health workers, patients and ambulances, the WHO regional director said on Thursday.

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, was speaking at a virtual press conference.

10:23 GMT - Egyptian troops arrive home from Sudan

The Egyptian army said on Thursday that three flights carrying its troops had arrived at a Cairo airbase from Sudan the previous day, confirming an earlier statement by the Sudanese Armed Forces on the return of the soldiers to Egypt.

The army had said 177 Egyptian soldiers were evacuated from the northern Sudanese town of Dongola.

In a statement, the army also said that other Egyptian troops still in Sudan had reached Egypt's embassy in Khartoum in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross. They are also likely to be repatriated to Egypt.

Earlier, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is battling the Sudanese army, said it had handed over 27 Egyptian soldiers in its custody to the Red Cross on Thursday morning.

The Egyptian troops had been in Sudan to take part in training exercises.

900 GMT - RSF hands over 27 Egyptian soldiers

The paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces says it has handed over 27 Egyptian soldiers to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Thursday. In a tweet, it says the troops were in ''excellent health.'' The RSF said it was holding them at the Marawi military base since Saturday.

8:16 GMT - Russia's Wagner group denies presence in Sudan

Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group has denied the presence of its personnel in Sudan, where fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rages on.

“Due to the large number of inquiries from various foreign media about Sudan, most of which are provocative, we find it necessary to inform everyone that there have been no Wagner employees in Sudan for more than two years,” a statement by the press service of Wagner said late Wednesday.

The statement said that Wagner has not maintained contact with either Sudanese army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan or with RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo for “a long time.”

“The current conflict is a purely internal matter of Sudan. Any attempts made by media sources, foreign governments or other actors to link PMC Wagner or Yevgeny Prigozhin (head of the Wagner group) to this case is nothing but making blind guesses or trying to defend one side of this conflict by mani pulating facts,” the statement concluded.

800 GMT - Fighting intensifies in Khartoum, Omdurman

Residents of Sudan's capital reported renewed heavy gunfire on Thursday over central Khartoum and some other areas as many tried to flee the city on the eve of the Eid holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Khartoum and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri have been rocked by fierce battles this week between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that have shut the city down, stranding many and causing food supplies to run short.

A local journalist in Khartoum told TRT Afrika that the situation was ''very bad'' as clashes between the rival forces continues and civilians struggle to survive.

Early on Thursday, smoke and fires that had risen from the city in previous days had abated, live TV feeds over Khartoum showed, before the fighting erupted once again.

Gunfire was heard in Bahri and residents reported violent clashes west of Omdurman where they said the army had moved to block the arrival of RSF reinforcements.

Both sides said earlier they would respect a 24-hour ceasefire that was due to come into effect at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday, but was quickly broken by renewed fighting.

700 GMT - Egypt troops evacuated from Sudan

The Sudan army on Thursday said 177 Egyptian Air Force troops were airlifted back to Egypt after being held in the northern Sudanese town of Merowe by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Sudanese army said in a statement the Egyptians were evacuated from the northern town Dongola via four Egyptian military planes. The military said the Egyptians were in Sudan to participate in joint air force exercises.

The Egyptian military did not announce the evacuation but earlier said in a brief statement it was coordinating with authorities in Sudan to secure the return of the troops.

After clashes erupted across Sudan between the RSF and the army on Saturday, the RSF shared a video it said showed Egyptian troops who had "surrendered" to them in the northern town of Merowe, about halfway between the Sudanese capital Khartoum and the border with Egypt, the Reuters news agency reports.

6:03 GMT - UN, African Union renew appeal to Sudan rival forces

The United Nations, African Union and the regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have appealed to Sudan’s warring sides to create necessary conditions for civilians to seek critical services.

Amid the crisis, humanitarians have warned that people are running out of vital supplies, including food and fuel.

The Trilateral Mechanism comprised of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union and IGAD, which was formed to coordinate efforts towards peace in Sudan, said it had noted the commitment by the Sudanese army and RSF to implement a ceasefire for 24 hours.

However, the ceasefire was eventually violated with heavy fighting continuing on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the crisis with Ruto and with the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The violence has forced 16 hospitals across the country to close , nine in Khartoum alone, according to the World Health Organization.

5:48 GMT - Death toll in Sudan nears 300 - WHO Chief

Nearly 300 people have been killed in Sudan due to ongoing clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday evening.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter that it is nearly impossible for many health facilities to function at the exact time when there are thousands injured in need of urgent care.

The WHO chief reiterated his call for all sides to heed the call for a humanitarian pause, which he said would allow those trapped by the fighting to seek refuge.

Civilians would also be able to access food, water and medicine and patients could seek the healthcare they need under the pause, said Ghebreyesus.